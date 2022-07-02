Menu

Crime

Man in custody after Calgary firefighter ‘dragged’ by stolen vehicle

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted July 2, 2022 7:00 pm
Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, on April 9, 2020. CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, on April 9, 2020. CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

A man is in custody after a Calgary firefighter was injured by a stolen vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

At 12:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a collision in the 100 block of Bermuda Drive N.W.

While at the scene, police said a firefighter was “dragged by the vehicle as the driver fled.”

The firefighter was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers said that due to the high-risk nature of the suspect’s driving, CPS deployed HAWCS to help locate and monitor the vehicle.

Once located, officers were able to safely put the suspect in custody.

“In incidents like these, our priority is always to ensure public safety first,” Duty Insp. Jeff Pennoyer said in a news release on Saturday.

“The driver demonstrated little regard for the safety of the public and our fellow first responders, and as such, we dedicated our resources from across the service to safely resolve the incident.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and charges against the driver are pending, police said.

