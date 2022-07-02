Thousands gather in downtown Kelowna to watch Canada Day fireworks

Thousands flocked to downtown Kelowna on Friday night to watch the city’s Canada Day fireworks show.
It was the city’s first fireworks show since 2019, and, following the display, people that Global News spoke to were glad to be able to gather following two years of pandemic-related lockdowns and event cancellations.
Trending Stories
Global News has reached out to the City of Kelowna for comment.
Read more: Kelowna’s Canada Day festival to return
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments