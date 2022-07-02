Menu

Canada

Thousands gather in downtown Kelowna to watch Canada Day fireworks

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 2, 2022 3:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Thousands gather in downtown Kelowna to watch Canada Day fireworks' Thousands gather in downtown Kelowna to watch Canada Day fireworks
It was the city’s first fireworks display since 2019, and many people told Global News they were glad to gather en masse and watch the show.

Thousands flocked to downtown Kelowna on Friday night to watch the city’s Canada Day fireworks show.

It was the city’s first fireworks show since 2019, and, following the display, people that Global News spoke to were glad to be able to gather following two years of pandemic-related lockdowns and event cancellations.

Trending Stories

Global News has reached out to the City of Kelowna for comment.

Read more: Kelowna’s Canada Day festival to return

