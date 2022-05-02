Kelowna’s Canada Day festival to return

Send this page to someone via email

Preparations for the annual Celebrate Canada Day-Kelowna community festival are again underway at Festivals Kelowna following a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

The event, which usually sees up to 55,000 locals flock to downtown Kelowna, offers everything from live music to kids’ activities, crafts, dog shows, food and shopping.

Renata Mills, the executive director of Festivals Kelowna, said in a press release that the organization is looking for people who are looking for vendors.

“The return will offer opportunities for local artists, small or home-based businesses, and community groups to promote and sell their products or services to a huge number of people in one day for a low cost,” Mills said.

“These different groups and vendors really enhance the festival and give our patrons another cool activity to explore.”

So long as the items are suitable for an all-ages audience, Mills said I that applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis for multiple activity areas including the Made in Canada Marketplace, a showcase of local and regional artists’ original handcrafted products; the Canada Day Bazaar featuring products and services from small and home-based businesses; the Community Showcase, which provides space for local non-profits to connect with the community in a fun way; and the Kids Zone where groups can host an activity to connect with the community and share their information in a unique way.

Interested participants can download applications at Festivals Kelowna’s website. Additional information about criteria for eligible products is also available by contacting Festivals Kelowna at 250-868-3326 or 250-868-3307. Businesses exploring exhibitor or sponsorship opportunities should contact Mills directly at 250-868-3326.

