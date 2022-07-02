SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Gausman pulled from Jays game with injured ankle

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2022 1:00 pm

TORONTO – Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman suffered a right-ankle contusion after being hit by a comebacker in the first game of Toronto’s doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The team said X-rays of Gausman’s ankle came back negative.

Tampa shortstop Wander Franco hit a comebacker to Gausman in the second inning, with the ball bouncing off the turf and into the pitcher’s right ankle.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Jays Care Foundation campaign aims to get more kids on the diamond' Jays Care Foundation campaign aims to get more kids on the diamond
Story continues below advertisement

Gausman tried to field the ball, but instead fell to his stomach on the Rogers Centre turf.

Trending Stories

Toronto catcher Gabriel Moreno completed the play and threw Diaz out at first, with Gausman still lying prone nearby.

Trainers attended to Gausman and helped him off the field as the inning ended.

Right-hander Casey Lawrence, who had been called up from triple-A Buffalo as Toronto’s 27th player for the doubleheader, took over pitching duties in the third inning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Baseball tagToronto Blue Jays tagMLB tagBlue Jays tagBlue Jays baseball tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers