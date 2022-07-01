Memorial growing for cyclist killed in downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist killed in an accident in Yaletown earlier this week has been identified as a UBC economics student.

A memorial for Agustín Beltrán is growing at Pacific Boulevard and Hornby Street.

The 28-year old Vancouver School of Economics student died Wednesday when police say he was involved in a collision with a dump truck in the intersection’s crosswalk.

Friends and family of Beltrán held a vigil at the scene Thursday evening.

UBC staff said it is devastated over Beltrán’s death.

“We are shocked and devastated over Agustín’s death. This is a tremendous loss for the UBC community and our tight-knit Ph.D. program,” wrote UBC staff, in a release.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Agustín’s family, friends, and peers. We share in their grief today, and in the days to come.”

