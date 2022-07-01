Menu

Canada

Memorial growing for cyclist killed in downtown Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 1, 2022 7:51 pm
A vigil has been created for a killed cyclist in downtown Vancouver. View image in full screen
A vigil has been created for a killed cyclist in downtown Vancouver. Global News

A cyclist killed in an accident in Yaletown earlier this week has been identified as a UBC economics student.

A memorial for Agustín Beltrán is growing at Pacific Boulevard and Hornby Street.

Read more: Fatal crash involving cyclist and semi-truck in downtown Vancouver, police investigating

The 28-year old Vancouver School of Economics student died Wednesday when police say he was involved in a collision with a dump truck in the intersection’s crosswalk.

Friends and family of Beltrán held a vigil at the scene Thursday evening.

Read more: Driver dies in fiery crash in Burnaby, B.C. despite ‘heroic’ efforts from witnesses

UBC staff said it is devastated over Beltrán’s death.

“We are shocked and devastated over Agustín’s death. This is a tremendous loss for the UBC community and our tight-knit Ph.D. program,” wrote UBC staff, in a release.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Agustín’s family, friends, and peers. We share in their grief today, and in the days to come.”

