Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal cyclist in critical condition after collision with driver: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2022 10:20 am
A Montreal police patch is seen on an officer during a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, March 25, 2021. View image in full screen
A Montreal police patch is seen on an officer during a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A cyclist is in critical condition in hospital after being injured in a collision with a car on Wednesday night in Montreal.

Montreal police say the driver of the car, a 41-year-old man, was not injured. He was treated for shock.

Police say the collision occurred around 11:05 p.m. in the Saint-Laurent borough. The cyclist was in front of the car travelling south on Ste-Croix Boulevard near the intersection of de la Côte-de-Liesse Road.

Trending Stories

Read more: Montreal North residents ride for more bike paths

The 23-year-old cyclist suffered significant upper body trauma and was taken to hospital. Police say medical authorities feared for his life.

Motor vehicle collision investigators and collision reconstruction experts were called to the scene.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Montreal Police tagMontreal traffic tagCycling tagMontreal cyclists tagMontreal road safety tagSaint Laurent Borough tagMontreal road collision tagMontreal cyclist injured tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers