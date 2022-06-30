Montreal cyclist in critical condition after collision with driver: police

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist is in critical condition in hospital after being injured in a collision with a car on Wednesday night in Montreal.

Montreal police say the driver of the car, a 41-year-old man, was not injured. He was treated for shock.

Police say the collision occurred around 11:05 p.m. in the Saint-Laurent borough. The cyclist was in front of the car travelling south on Ste-Croix Boulevard near the intersection of de la Côte-de-Liesse Road.

The 23-year-old cyclist suffered significant upper body trauma and was taken to hospital. Police say medical authorities feared for his life.

Motor vehicle collision investigators and collision reconstruction experts were called to the scene.

