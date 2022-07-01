24-year-old man charged in connection with indecent acts in Whitchurch-Stouffville

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old man from Whitchurch-Stouffville has been arrested and charged in connection with an indecent act investigation, police say.

York Regional Police said officers began an investigation on June 2 after receiving a report that a man had allegedly exposed himself near an elementary school on Greenwood Road.

“During the investigation, officers received reports of additional incidents that were believed to have been committed by the same suspect,” police said in a news release.

Officers said a 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with indecent acts on June 30.

“Due to factors associated to the accused, his name will not be released at this time,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.