Police seek to identify suspect after indecent acts reported in Whitchurch-Stouffville

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after three indecent acts were reported in Whitchurch-Stouffville.
York Regional Police said the first incident occurred on June 2, at around 3:30 p.m.
Police said a 15-year-old girl was walking near an elementary school on Greenwood Road.
Officers said she walked past a male suspect who allegedly pulled down his pants and exposed himself.
Police said the second incident occurred on June 24, just after 9 p.m.
Officers said they received a call regarding an indecent act in the Greenwood Road and Alderwood Street.
Police said a male suspect allegedly walked up to a female caller and exposed himself.
The third incident occurred on June 28, police said, at around 9:30 a.m.
Police said officers were called to the Greenwood Road and Forsyth Farm Drive area.
Officers said a 47-year-old woman was walking her dog when a male suspect approached her and exposed himself.
“Investigators believe the incidents were committed by the same suspect,” police said in a news release.
Officers are now searching for a male suspect, between approximately 18 and 20 years of age, standing about five-feet-six-inches tall with a slim build.
Police said he has short brown hair and unshaven facial hair.
Officers said he was wearing lime green or bright yellow hoodies and multi-coloured pajama pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments