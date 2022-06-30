Police seek to identify suspect after indecent acts reported in Whitchurch-Stouffville

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after three indecent acts were reported in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

York Regional Police said the first incident occurred on June 2, at around 3:30 p.m.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was walking near an elementary school on Greenwood Road.

Officers said she walked past a male suspect who allegedly pulled down his pants and exposed himself.

Police said the second incident occurred on June 24, just after 9 p.m.

Officers said they received a call regarding an indecent act in the Greenwood Road and Alderwood Street.

Police said a male suspect allegedly walked up to a female caller and exposed himself.

The third incident occurred on June 28, police said, at around 9:30 a.m.

Police said officers were called to the Greenwood Road and Forsyth Farm Drive area.

Officers said a 47-year-old woman was walking her dog when a male suspect approached her and exposed himself.

“Investigators believe the incidents were committed by the same suspect,” police said in a news release.

Officers are now searching for a male suspect, between approximately 18 and 20 years of age, standing about five-feet-six-inches tall with a slim build.

Police said he has short brown hair and unshaven facial hair.

Officers said he was wearing lime green or bright yellow hoodies and multi-coloured pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

