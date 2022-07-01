Niagara man facing murder charge in fatal St. Catharines stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man is facing second-degree murder after a fatal stabbing in St. Catharines Thursday night.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) believe the incident, involving two men, happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Old Pine Trail and Vine Street.

“When officers arrived, they located an adult male with injuries and no vital signs. The male, 29, was pronounced deceased shortly after,” an NRPS spokesperson said in an email.

The accused, from St. Catharines, was taken into custody not long after and homicide detectives say the two men knew each other.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

