Police investigate reports of property damage in Lincoln, Ont. tied to alleged residential spree

Niagara police (NRPS) are investigating a slew of alleged overnight mischief incidents in Lincoln, Ont., after receiving multiple reports of an individual throwing objects through windows.

Investigators say they have 16 complaints tied to 18 occurrences on Wednesday morning in which damage to property was mainly reported in areas around Vineland and Vineland Station.

“It was reported in most of the incidents that a suspect drove up to the various complainant’s addresses, exited his vehicle and then threw a stone or brick through the windows of the various complainants’ vehicles,” an NRPS spokesperson said.

Cumulative damage on seven streets so far is in excess of $20,000, according to detectives.

Both North Service Road near 15th Street and Magnolia Drive near Azalea Crescent received the most damage, with five reported incidents in each neighbourhood.

A witness says one incident saw a suspect throw a large rock, estimated to be about 27 kg (60 lbs.), through a window of a residence. The man was described as about six feet tall, believed to be shirtless, wearing dark pants and a dark baseball hat.

Media Release – NRPS Detectives Investigating 16 Incidents of Damage in Lincolnhttps://t.co/y4LUyOZbZ9 pic.twitter.com/XzHRZhckhZ — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) June 29, 2022

He was alleged to have been driving a dark-coloured car similar to a Honda Civic.

A male driving a small grey/silver car wearing dark shorts, no shirt, and a medical mask is how another witness described a man believed to have perpetrated further damage at another location.

Police are canvassing residents around the seven streets looking for security camera footage between 2 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on June 28, which is when investigators believe the suspect went on the rampage.

“Some of the stones that were used to damage the windows are similar to garden and / or driveway stones” NRPS said.

“Members of the public who find they are missing similar stones are asked to contact the detectives.”

Anyone with further information can reach out to Niagara police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.