Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man faces several charges in Fort Erie arson, mischief investigation: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 11:13 am
Niagara Regional Police say a male has been charged in connection with several arson incidents as of June of 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say a male has been charged in connection with several arson incidents as of June of 2022. Global News

A Niagara Region man is facing multiple charges in connection with nine arson incidents in Fort Erie.

Police allege the man set fire to eight mailboxes over several weeks and a barn near the intersection of Ridgemount Road and Bertie Street on June 15.

“The barn contained only hay and no persons or livestock were injured as a result,” a Niagara Regional Police spokesperson said in a release.

Read more: Niagara police say early morning barn fire in Fort Erie ‘suspicious’

Damage to the structure is estimated to be about $50,000.

Trending Stories

The 25-year-old from Fort Erie is also facing charges for allegedly harassing a property owner on a repeated basis by having left offensive messages in five mailboxes, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

In all, the accused is facing 15 charges — nine for arson, five for mischief and a single harassment offence.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information can reach out to Niagara Police.

Click to play video: '64% say rising gas prices will impact road trip plans in Ontario: CAA survey' 64% say rising gas prices will impact road trip plans in Ontario: CAA survey
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Harassment tagNiagara Region tagbarn fire tagNRPS tagNiagara Regional Police Service tagarson investigation tagFort Erie tagbertie street tagridgemount road tagmailbox fires tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers