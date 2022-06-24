Man faces several charges in Fort Erie arson, mischief investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Niagara Region man is facing multiple charges in connection with nine arson incidents in Fort Erie.

Police allege the man set fire to eight mailboxes over several weeks and a barn near the intersection of Ridgemount Road and Bertie Street on June 15.

“The barn contained only hay and no persons or livestock were injured as a result,” a Niagara Regional Police spokesperson said in a release.

Damage to the structure is estimated to be about $50,000.

The 25-year-old from Fort Erie is also facing charges for allegedly harassing a property owner on a repeated basis by having left offensive messages in five mailboxes, according to police.

In all, the accused is facing 15 charges — nine for arson, five for mischief and a single harassment offence.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information can reach out to Niagara Police.