Niagara police say early morning barn fire in Fort Erie ‘suspicious’

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) are characterizing an early morning barn fire in Fort Erie, Ont. as “suspicious.”

Investigators say blaze started before 7 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Bertie Street and Ridgemount Road.

Just hours after emergency crews extinguished flames, an initial probe by detectives deemed the incident “suspicious” and suggesting the blaze likely started between 6 and 7:30 a.m.

“The barn had been un-used for several years and was in a poor condition,” NRPS said in a release.

“With no utilities (gas or electrical) being active at the barn the fire is being considered suspicious in nature.”

Police are seeking surveillance video in the form of closed circuit security cameras, doorbell cameras, or dashcams.

Anyone with information or video can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.