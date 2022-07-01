Menu

Canada

6 month cut to Ontario gas and fuel tax takes effect today

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2022 9:05 am
Ontario‘s gas tax will be cut by 5.7 cents per litre for six months starting today.

Legislation that passed this spring will also see the fuel tax, which covers diesel, cut by 5.3 cents per litre over the same period.

Read more: Promised Ontario gas tax cut of 5.7 cents per litre coming Friday

The government has said the tax cut will cost $645 million while it’s in effect.

Premier Doug Ford says he would consider extending the measure past Dec. 31 if inflation is still high at the time.

The changes come as Ontarians contend with sky-high prices hovering at close to $2 per litre across the province.

It’s expected to offer some relief to consumers but experts have said the impact of the tax cut may fluctuate due to external factors.

