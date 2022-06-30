Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police seek public assistance in search for missing woman

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted June 30, 2022 5:21 pm
Mary-Anne Stoddart. View image in full screen
Mary-Anne Stoddart. London Police Service/Handout

London, Ont., police say they’re asking for the public’s help locating a 38-year-old woman, last seen nearly a week ago.

Mary-Anne Stoddart was last seen on June 24 and was reported missing to police on Wednesday.

She’s described as Caucasian and approximately five-feet-five-inches tall, with a thin build, dirty blond shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Read more: Chatham-Kent police identify 22-year-old victim in house fire

Police say she has multiple tattoos on her arms and hands, and is believed to be in the possession of a 2017 grey Dodge Ram with the plates BC33718.

No other information was released, including where Stoddart was last seen and what she may have been wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

