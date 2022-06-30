Menu

Crime

Chatham-Kent police identify 22-year-old victim in house fire

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 2:53 pm
On Saturday at 3:50 a.m., emergency crews responded to a reported fire at 149 Edgar St. in Chatham, Ont.. View image in full screen
On Saturday at 3:50 a.m., emergency crews responded to a reported fire at 149 Edgar St. in Chatham, Ont.. Chattem-Kent Police Service/Twitter

Chatham, Ont., police have identified the victim of a residential fire as 22-year-old Bayli Sellars.

On Saturday at 3:50 a.m., emergency crews responded to a reported fire at 149 Edgar St.

No other injuries were reported.

Chatham-Kent police offer condolences to the family and friends of Sellars, officials wrote in a media release.

Investigators have not released any information pertaining to the cause of the fire or estimated damages.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chatham-Kent Police Service at 519-436-6600.

