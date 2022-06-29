Family dog saved from London, Ont. house fire, damage estimated at $600K

Fire crews battled a blaze and saved a family dog from a fire that broke out in an east London, Ont., home Tuesday night.
Around approximately 10 p.m., a deck fire was reported at 35 Tennyson St.
Fire officials said a 14-year-old family dog named Parker was rescued and given oxygen before being rushed to an after-hours clinic.
“At the time, the dog was conscious and alert, but the condition is unknown at this hour,” said deputy platoon chief Colin Shewell on Wednesday morning.
No other injuries were reported.
Crews cleared the scene just after 1:30 a.m., Shewell said.
According to an update from the London Fire Department posted to Twitter, damage is estimated at $600,000.
London police have deemed the fire suspicious.
The investigation is ongoing.
