Fire

Family dog saved from London, Ont. house fire, damage estimated at $600K

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 11:24 am
'Parker', a 14-year-old family dog, was rescued by London, Ont., fire crews from a blaze at 35 Tennyson Street on Tuesday night. According to London Fire Department, 'Parker' was put on oxygen and transported to an overnight clinic. View image in full screen
'Parker', a 14-year-old family dog, was rescued by London, Ont., fire crews from a blaze at 35 Tennyson Street on Tuesday night. According to London Fire Department, 'Parker' was put on oxygen and transported to an overnight clinic. London Fire Department / Twitter

Fire crews battled a blaze and saved a family dog from a fire that broke out in an east London, Ont., home Tuesday night.

Around approximately 10 p.m., a deck fire was reported at 35 Tennyson St.

Read more: Estimated $600K damaged pegged to London, Ont. townhouse fire

Fire officials said a 14-year-old family dog named Parker was rescued and given oxygen before being rushed to an after-hours clinic.

“At the time, the dog was conscious and alert, but the condition is unknown at this hour,” said deputy platoon chief Colin Shewell on Wednesday morning.

No other injuries were reported.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Crews cleared the scene just after 1:30 a.m., Shewell said.

According to an update from the London Fire Department posted to Twitter, damage is estimated at $600,000.

London police have deemed the fire suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

