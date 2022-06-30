Kitchener’s resident swans, Otis and Ophelia, lose their baby

Send this page to someone via email

The baby swan at Victoria Park has died, the City of Kitchener announced on Friday afternoon.

“We are sorry to announce that Otis and Ophelia’s cygnet (baby swan) is no longer with us,” Kitchener said on Facebook.

“While we were excited and optimistic about the cygnet’s arrival, the first few days and weeks of a young swan’s life are vulnerable. This news is unfortunate, but it will not impact Otis and Ophelia’s future as parents and we have hope for their future cygnets.”

Otis and Ophelia, who spend every summer in the lake at Victoria Park, became a couple in 2019.

Read more: Kitchener swans Otis and Ophelia head to Stratford for winter

Story continues below advertisement

Kitchener had launched a naming contest for the baby and said it will make use of the suggestions in the future.

“Thank you everyone for your name ideas. In the future, if there is a cygnet born, we will vote on a name at that time.”