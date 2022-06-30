Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kitchener’s resident swans, Otis and Ophelia, lose their baby

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 4:01 pm
The baby of the swans of Victoria Park had a baby. View image in full screen
The baby of the swans of Victoria Park had a baby. @CityKitchener/Twitter

The baby swan at Victoria Park has died, the City of Kitchener announced on Friday afternoon.

“We are sorry to announce that Otis and Ophelia’s cygnet (baby swan) is no longer with us,” Kitchener said on Facebook.

Read more: Kitchener’s resident swans, Otis and Ophelia, had a baby

“While we were excited and optimistic about the cygnet’s arrival, the first few days and weeks of a young swan’s life are vulnerable. This news is unfortunate, but it will not impact Otis and Ophelia’s future as parents and we have hope for their future cygnets.”

Trending Stories

Otis and Ophelia, who spend every summer in the lake at Victoria Park, became a couple in 2019.

Read more: Kitchener swans Otis and Ophelia head to Stratford for winter

Story continues below advertisement

Kitchener had launched a naming contest for the baby and said it will make use of the suggestions in the future.

“Thank you everyone for your name ideas. In the future, if there is a cygnet born, we will vote on a name at that time.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWildlife tagKitchener council tagVictoria Park Kitchener tagSwans tagbaby swan tagcygnet tagOtis Ophelia baby Victoria park Kitchener tagOtis Ophelia cygnet swan kitchener tagOtis Ophelia Victoria park Kitchener tagswan baby tagSwan baby Victoria Park Kitchener tagwaterfoul tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers