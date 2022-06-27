Menu

Canada

Kitchener’s resident swans, Otis and Ophelia, had a baby

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 4:17 pm
The swans of Victoria Park had a baby. View image in full screen
The swans of Victoria Park had a baby. @CityKitchener ·/ Twitter

A pair of swans in Kitchener, Ont., have had a baby and the city is asking the public to help with a name.

Otis and Ophelia, who spend every summer in the lake at Victoria Park, have had a cygnet, after being a couple since 2019.

The city is asking residents to submit name suggestions for the little one on its website – it will then narrow the list and put it to a public vote.

It is also requesting that residents steer clear of the young swan as it is vulnerable over the first few weeks.

“Please keep back and give the parents and cygnet lots of space,” a release from the city read.

“No food is needed – please do not feed the swans or any other wildlife.”

