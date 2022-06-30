Menu

Canada

Feds announce nearly $12 million in funding to support 2022 Calgary Stampede

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted June 30, 2022 1:43 pm
Sisters Ava, Sophia and Elena Sangster (left to right) enjoy corn dogs at the Calgary Stampede on Saturday, July 9, 2016. The Canadian government is awarding nearly $12 million in funding to support the return of a full-scale Calgary Stampede this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.
Sisters Ava, Sophia and Elena Sangster (left to right) enjoy corn dogs at the Calgary Stampede on Saturday, July 9, 2016. The Canadian government is awarding nearly $12 million in funding to support the return of a full-scale Calgary Stampede this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

The Canadian government is providing nearly $12 million in funding to support the return of a full-scale Calgary Stampede this year.

Minister for Prairies Economic Development Canada Daniel Vandal announced on Thursday that more than $10.1 million will support this year’s Calgary Stampede to deliver “authentic western experiences” and represent Calgary’s “unique community spirit.”

The funding will come from the federal government’s Major Festivals and Events Support Initiative and Regional Relief and Recovery Fund to help attract visitors and spur economic benefits for the region, according to a news release.

Read more: Calgary Stampede Parade set to return following 2 years of cancellations due to COVID-19

“Our investment will support adaptions and enhancements that will enable the return of a full-scale event next week,” Vandal said during a news conference on Thursday.

“All those experiencing the Stampede this year will go back and tell their friends and family how great of an event it is.”

The Canadian government will also provide an additional $1.8 million through the Tourism Relief Fund to support four tourism projects in southern Alberta. The money aims to help tourism organizations and attractions to attract visitors to the province, Vandal said.

Read more: Calgary’s BMO expansion on track amid concerns over Stampede Trail development

The funds will be allocated to Chinook Blast, Calgary’s Heritage Park, Cochrane Tourism, Tourism Calgary and Charm Resorts in Crowsnest Pass to help enhance their tourism efforts.

“Investments like these will help reignite our visitor economy by attracting more visitors, facilitating further growth and enhancing generating economic opportunities across this province,” Vandal said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
