Morning news rewind: Thursday, June 30

Medic Minute, Travel Tips, Nutrien Tower grand opening, and kittens in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, June 30, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Medic Minute: 2J2 fitness supporting First Nation communities

Joel Pederson is bringing his 2J2 fitness program to seven First Nation communities in Saskatchewan this summer.

It provides functional fitness, boot camps, self-defence and a youth triathlon program.

Pederson has more details on the program and how Fred Sasakamoose has inspired him in this Medic Minute segment.

3:32 Medic Minute: 2J2 fitness supporting First Nation communities Medic Minute: 2J2 fitness supporting First Nation communities

Exploring European river cruises in Travel Tips

River cruises are a great way to explore Europe.

Shammi Rathwell from Ixtapa Travel is passionate about the cruises, having been on a number over the years.

She explains what is included in a river cruise and options for upcoming cruises this fall in this Travel Tips segment.

4:25 Exploring European river cruises in Travel Tips Exploring European river cruises in Travel Tips

Nutrien moves into new tower, ramping up potash production

These are very busy times for Nutrien.

The Saskatoon-based potash producer is ramping up production and moving into a brand-new location.

Interim CEO Ken Sietz joins Chris Carr to talk about everything that’s going on at Nutrien these days.

4:10 Nutrien moves into new tower, ramping up potash production Nutrien moves into new tower, ramping up potash production

Bumble Bee and Zoomba seek new homes in Adopt a Pet

Meet Bumble Bee and Zoomba, two adorable kittens at the Saskatoon SPCA who need new homes.

Jemma Omidian discusses the best type of homes for the kittens.

She also has an update on the current feline situation at the shelter.

4:05 Bumble Bee and Zoomba seek new homes in Adopt a Pet Bumble Bee and Zoomba seek new homes in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 30

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, June 30.

1:28 Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 30 Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 30