Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Morning news rewind: Thursday, June 30

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 10:51 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, June 30' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, June 30
WATCH: Montana Getty with what you need to know in your Thursday morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Medic Minute, Travel Tips, Nutrien Tower grand opening, and kittens in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, June 30, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Medic Minute: 2J2 fitness supporting First Nation communities

Joel Pederson is bringing his 2J2 fitness program to seven First Nation communities in Saskatchewan this summer.

It provides functional fitness, boot camps, self-defence and a youth triathlon program.

Pederson has more details on the program and how Fred Sasakamoose has inspired him in this Medic Minute segment.

Click to play video: 'Medic Minute: 2J2 fitness supporting First Nation communities' Medic Minute: 2J2 fitness supporting First Nation communities
Medic Minute: 2J2 fitness supporting First Nation communities

Exploring European river cruises in Travel Tips

River cruises are a great way to explore Europe.

Story continues below advertisement

Shammi Rathwell from Ixtapa Travel is passionate about the cruises, having been on a number over the years.

She explains what is included in a river cruise and options for upcoming cruises this fall in this Travel Tips segment.

Click to play video: 'Exploring European river cruises in Travel Tips' Exploring European river cruises in Travel Tips
Exploring European river cruises in Travel Tips

Nutrien moves into new tower, ramping up potash production

Trending Stories

These are very busy times for Nutrien.

The Saskatoon-based potash producer is ramping up production and moving into a brand-new location.

Interim CEO Ken Sietz joins Chris Carr to talk about everything that’s going on at Nutrien these days.

Click to play video: 'Nutrien moves into new tower, ramping up potash production' Nutrien moves into new tower, ramping up potash production
Nutrien moves into new tower, ramping up potash production

Bumble Bee and Zoomba seek new homes in Adopt a Pet

Meet Bumble Bee and Zoomba, two adorable kittens at the Saskatoon SPCA who need new homes.

Story continues below advertisement

Jemma Omidian discusses the best type of homes for the kittens.

She also has an update on the current feline situation at the shelter.

Click to play video: 'Bumble Bee and Zoomba seek new homes in Adopt a Pet' Bumble Bee and Zoomba seek new homes in Adopt a Pet
Bumble Bee and Zoomba seek new homes in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 30

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, June 30.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 30' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 30
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 30
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Adopt a Pet tagSaskatoon SPCA tagPotash tagTravel Tips tagIxtapa Travel tagNutrien tagGlobal News Morning Saskatoon tagMedic Minute tagMedavie West tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers