What’s open, what’s closed on Canada Day in Halifax

Canada Day 2022 will be the first one in three years where celebrations can take place without COVID-19 restrictions, and the city of Halifax is hosting a number of activities.

“Developed in close collaboration with Indigenous communities, KANA’TA: Canada Day 2022 offers programming that honours the traditions of the Mi’kmaw Nation and celebrates pan-Indigenous communities that call the municipality home,” the city said on its website.

The programming includes Mawio’mi on the Commons, a Canada Day parade, free admission to the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site and the Canadian Museum of Immigration, free concerts and fireworks. A full list of events can be found on the municipality’s website.

July 1 is a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia, and the following closures and changes are in effect:

Retail

Most retail stores — including grocery stores and malls — will be closed.

NSLC outlets will also be closed, although private wine and beer stores may be open.

Our stores will be closed on Friday, July 1. Cheers to making good choices and consuming responsibly this weekend. — NSLC (@theNSLC) June 30, 2022

Some pharmacies may be open, but could have limited hours.

Banks are closed.

Bus and ferry service

All Halifax Transit services – including conventional bus, Access-A-Bus, Regional Express service and ferry – will be free on Canada Day. The Alderney Ferry will be free on July 2.

Halifax Transit buses will be operating on the holiday (Sunday) schedule.

The Woodside ferry will not be running, while the Alderney ferry service will operate on an amended schedule.

The Alderney ferry will run every 30 minutes between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., and every 15 minutes between 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 p.m.

Halifax Transit buses will be on holiday (Sunday) service on July 1. Alderney Ferry will operate on 30 min service from 7:30 a.m. & 10 a.m., and 15 min service between 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 p.m. Schedules: https://t.co/PHXAhU6YAa Reminder: ALL TRANSIT SERVICES ARE FREE JULY 1! pic.twitter.com/GaNcI0SWEC — Halifax Transit (@hfxtransit) June 30, 2022

Parking

On-street metered parking is free on Canada Day.

“However, motorists are reminded to abide by other posted signage such as accessible parking, fire hydrants and no stopping,” the city said in a release.

Recreation, beaches and libraries

Municipal beaches open for the season on July 1, which means lifeguards will be on duty. However, Malay Falls and Webbers Beach will be unsupervised this summer.

Those looking to beat the heat can also head to municipal splashpads and pools on Canada Day.

The Bedford and Cole Harbour outdoor pools, as well as the Halifax Common splashpad will be open. But due to construction of the new Halifax Commons Aquatics Facility, the Halifax Common outdoor pool will remain closed for the season.

We're advising residents of the following municipal program and service level adjustments for Canada Day. Details: https://t.co/6sH5EiLSnQ pic.twitter.com/K7AhqPnByI — hfxgov (@hfxgov) June 29, 2022

Equipment lending will be open at the Emera Oval from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., “with equipment lending available if weather and surface conditions permit,” the city said in a release.

Many recreation facilities will be closed on July 1 and residents are advised to call ahead to facilities to get their operating hours and program information.

All HRM libraries will also be closed.

Garbage collection

There will be no municipal solid waste collection on July 1. Curbside collection of garbage, organics or recyclables normally scheduled for July 1 will instead take place on July 2.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax recycling facility and municipal composting facilities will all be closed on July 1 and will be open for regular hours on July 2.

The Household Special Waste Depot in Bayers Lake will be closed on July 2, but will be open on July 9, the city said.

As well, a mobile Household Special Waste Depot will be held at Cole Harbour Place on July 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., “rain or shine.”

Customer Contact Centres

The 311 Contact Centre will operate as normal between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on July 1. However, the three Customer Service Centres that provide in-person services and payments will be closed and will reopen on July 4.

Canada Post

There is no collection or delivery of mail on Canada Day.

