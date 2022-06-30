Menu

Economy

Canada’s economy grew 0.3% in April, but signs of May cooling: Statistics Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2022 8:55 am
Click to play video: 'The economy can handle further interest rate hikes, Bank of Canada governor says' The economy can handle further interest rate hikes, Bank of Canada governor says
The Bank of Canada said Thursday that vulnerabilities from high household debt and elevated housing prices have increased and pose key risks to the Canadian financial system, but warned that interest rates must keep rising to cool the surging cost of living. "The economy can handle increased interest rates, and it must handle increased interest rates," Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem told reporters Thursday. – Jun 9, 2022

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew 0.3 per cent in April.

The agency says the growth was led by the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector and client-facing industries.

However, it also says its early estimate for May indicates the economy contracted by 0.2 per cent for the month.

The official reading for May is expected on July 29.

Trending Stories

For April, Statistics Canada says the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector grew by 3.3 per cent, as oil and gas extraction gained 3.9 per cent.

The accommodation and food services sector added 4.6 per cent, while the arts, entertainment and recreation sector rose 7.0 per cent.

More to come.

Read more: Federal spending does fuel inflation, but it’s worth the hit: Desjardins

© 2022 The Canadian Press
