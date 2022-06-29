Surrey cop charged for allegedly using position to get contact information for dates

Send this page to someone via email

A Surrey RCMP officer is facing multiple criminal charges over allegations he abused his position to get contact information for women he was interested in pursuing.

The BC Prosecution Service said Wednesday Cpl. Peter Leckie was charged with seven counts of breach of trust and two counts of computer fraud for alleged misconduct involving three people between January 2014 and October 2020.

According to Surrey RCMP, Leckie allegedly used his position as a police officer to get information and contact members of the public “for the purpose of engaging in intimate relationships with women both on and off duty.”

“These are disturbing allegations of breach of trust and fraud involving one of our police officers,” Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards said in a media release.

“Our Professional Standards Unit is committed to a thorough investigation and we urge anyone who may have additional information to reach out to PSU investigators.”

Leckie has been with the Surrey RCMP since January 2010. According to a report in the Vancouver Sun, he was awarded an Officer in Charge Commendation in 2012 for “efforts in saving the life of a woman who had attempted suicide by hanging on January 14, 2012, in Surrey.”

The RCMP has released a photo of Leckie and is asking for any additional witnesses or anyone with information to contact the detachment’s Professional Standards Unit at 604-599-7887.

Leckie is currently suspended with pay, but the RCMP said the approval of charges will “engage the process to move towards suspension without pay.”

His first court appearance is slated for July 29.