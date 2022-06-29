Menu

Politics

Ontario legislature to return for August summer sitting: sources

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 6:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Ford holds cabinet meeting as Ontario NDP unveils new interim leader' Ford holds cabinet meeting as Ontario NDP unveils new interim leader
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford held his first cabinet meeting at Queen’s Park as the new interim leader of the NDP held his first news conference. Meanwhile, the Ontario Liberals are soul-searching, as they push back a potential leadership contest.

Newly elected MPPs will convene for a summer sitting of the Ontario legislature in early August, a senior government source tells Global News.

The sitting will be the first session of Doug Ford’s second majority government, following the June 2 Ontario general election. Ford and his party were returned to Queen’s Park with an increased majority of 83 seats.

Last Friday, the premier unveiled his new cabinet, with former Solicitor General Sylvia Jones promoted to replace Christine Elliott as Minister of Health and Deputy Premier after Elliott decided not to run again in June.

Read more: Doug Ford says election promise to increase disability support will be in 2022 budget

The legislature’s summer sitting is necessary to pass the Progressive Conservative’s 2022 budget, which was not approved before Ford called a general election.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Ford said MPPs will “keep the same budget” except for the addition of a five per cent increase to the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP), Ford said. The increase was promised during the election campaign.

Trending Stories

When MPPs return to the legislature in early August, they will also elected a speaker to run debate in the house.

Read more: Ontario NDP interim leader vows Doug Ford won’t get ‘free pass’

Two sources told Global News that Nina Tangri, Mississauga—Streetsville MPP and former Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, would be chosen as speaker.

Tangri announced she would run for speaker instead of taking a cabinet post prior to Friday’s swearing-in ceremony.

The Ontario NDP will be led during the summer sitting by Peter Tabuns, confirmed Tuesday night as the party’s interim leader. John Fraser will stand in as the head of the Ontario Liberals.

