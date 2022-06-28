Cherryville, B.C. woman scratches ticket and gets $675K richer

A woman from Cherryville, B.C., is still reeling after becoming $675,000 richer upon scratching her Set for Life ticket and checking it on BCLC’s Lotto! App.
“I scratched the ticket and went into shock,” Olga Prevost said about the moment she realized she won. “I thought, ‘is this real?’”
After re-checking her ticket at a local gas station to ensure the win was indeed real, she told her husband who was similarly stunned by the win.
Prevost plans to celebrate with a nice dinner and looks forward to taking a road trip to Newfoundland with her husband, fuelled by the windfall.
“This is so surreal and a little nerve-wracking,” she said in a press release. “We can do some fun things like travel.”
The Cherryville resident purchased the ticket at Fresh Mart on Vernon Street in Lumby and was at home when she discovered the win. When she’s not playing with her French bulldog puppies, she enjoys gardening and riding her bike around Cherryville.
Cherryville is a small community of more than 900 people located on Highway 6, about 50 kilometres east of Vernon.
