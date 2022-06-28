Menu

Money

Cherryville, B.C. woman scratches ticket and gets $675K richer

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 1:05 pm
Click to play video: 'What happens when someone wins the lottery in B.C.?' What happens when someone wins the lottery in B.C.?
Winning the lottery in B.C. is an exciting moment for anyone who plays. But what happens when someone wins - whether that is $50 or $50M? The BCLC provides the steps both they and players take to verify and hand out prizes – May 30, 2022

A woman from Cherryville, B.C., is still reeling after becoming $675,000 richer upon scratching her Set for Life ticket and checking it on BCLC’s Lotto! App.

“I scratched the ticket and went into shock,” Olga Prevost said about the moment she realized she won. “I thought, ‘is this real?’”

Click to play video: 'Winner of $70 million LottoMax prize receives cheque in Montreal' Winner of $70 million LottoMax prize receives cheque in Montreal
Winner of $70 million LottoMax prize receives cheque in Montreal – Jun 10, 2022

After re-checking her ticket at a local gas station to ensure the win was indeed real, she told her husband who was similarly stunned by the win.

Read more: Winning ticket in nearly $11M Lotto 6/49 jackpot sold in New Westminster

Prevost plans to celebrate with a nice dinner and looks forward to taking a road trip to Newfoundland with her husband, fuelled by the windfall.

“This is so surreal and a little nerve-wracking,” she said in a press release. “We can do some fun things like travel.”

The Cherryville resident purchased the ticket at Fresh Mart on Vernon Street in Lumby and was at home when she discovered the win. When she’s not playing with her French bulldog puppies, she enjoys gardening and riding her bike around Cherryville.

Cherryville is a small community of more than 900 people located on Highway 6, about 50 kilometres east of Vernon.

Click to play video: 'BCLC president tells Cullen Commission previous government ignored concerns about high-limit gambling' BCLC president tells Cullen Commission previous government ignored concerns about high-limit gambling
BCLC president tells Cullen Commission previous government ignored concerns about high-limit gambling – Jan 28, 2021
