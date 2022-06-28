Menu

Canada

Scotiabank pauses Hockey Canada sponsorship amid outcry over alleged sex assault

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2022 10:21 am
Click to play video: 'Changing the culture in Canadian sport' Changing the culture in Canadian sport
Hockey Canada's federal funding has been frozen in the wake of its handling of sexual assault allegations. Dr. Ann Pegoraro, the Lang Chair in Sport Managment at the University of Guelph, talks about the controversy and rebuilding the culture in Canadian sports.

Scotiabank says it is pausing its sponsorship of Hockey Canada amid a firestorm over how the sport’s governing body handled a recent probe of sexual assault allegations.

The longtime sponsor says the pause will last until the bank is confident the right steps are taken to improve the culture within the sport.

The development comes after the federal government froze public funding to the national sport organization last week in response to its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement.

Read more: Hockey Canada’s non-disclosure agreement in crosshairs of parliamentary committee

Hockey Canada quietly settled a lawsuit last month after a woman claimed she was assaulted by members of the country’s 2018 gold-medal winning world junior hockey team at a gala and golf function four years ago in London, Ont.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Hockey Canada executives were grilled by legislators on Parliament Hill last week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage meeting.

Click to play video: 'Sports minister says government freezing funds for Hockey Canada amid scrutiny' Sports minister says government freezing funds for Hockey Canada amid scrutiny
Sports minister says government freezing funds for Hockey Canada amid scrutiny
© 2022 The Canadian Press
