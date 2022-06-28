Man charged after sexual assault at Toronto subway station: police

A man has been charged after a sexual assault at a Toronto subway station, police say.
Toronto police said that just before midnight on June 23, a man followed a girl into Bloor-Yonge subway station.
He then allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.
Police said the victim yelled for help and multiple bystanders stopped the man from fleeing.
Elias Silver, 32, of Toronto, has been charged with sexual interference.
Silver appeared in court last Friday.
