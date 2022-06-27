Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterhen Lake First Nation man plans fundraising walk to rebuild burned church

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 7:32 pm
One man from the Waterhen Lake First Nation plans to walk in August to raise money to rebuild a church that recently burned down as police are calling it "suspicious.". View image in full screen
One man from the Waterhen Lake First Nation plans to walk in August to raise money to rebuild a church that recently burned down as police are calling it "suspicious.". Global News

A man from Waterhen Lake First Nation, Sask., plans on rebuilding a burned down church, one step at a time. Chris Martell says he will walk from his home community to Saskatoon in August to raise money to buy building supplies.

Martell says when he heard about the landmark structure fire, like many other community members, he was upset.

“The morning we heard about the fire, we were all devastated,” said Martell. “We were just wanting to rebuild the church right away. (The church) has been in our family since 1952. My great-great-grandfather helped build that church.”

Read more: Witness vehicle sought in suspected arson at Victoria Ukrainian priest’s home

“I was baptized there. I grew up with the church,” he said. “We (spent) every Christmas mass there, and also Easters. There were (a lot) of marriages at that church. Lots of community events happen at that church.”

Story continues below advertisement

A Go Fund Me page was created to help in the restoration effort and Martell will be taking donations while he makes his one-week trek to Saskatoon.

Trending Stories

Read more: Abandoned Manitoba church goes up in flames

“I look forward to helping rebuild the church so we can have many more, more memories,” said Martell. “We wanted to also teach the youth the importance of grass roots and rebuilding and moving forward.”

The Our Lady of Smiles Church caught fire in the early morning hours of June 23. The cause of the fire is not yet known, but police are calling it “suspicious.”

“Officers confirmed no one was injured,” said a Saskatchewan RCMP media release following the fire. “The church was destroyed by the fire, which initial investigation has determined was suspicious in nature.”

Anyone with information about this fire should call the Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570. To report a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Surrey church destroyed in a suspicious fire' Surrey church destroyed in a suspicious fire
Surrey church destroyed in a suspicious fire – Jul 19, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagInvestigation tagArson tagFundraising tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagSuspicious Fire tagWalk tagChurch Fire tagWaterhen Lake First Nation tagFundraising Walk tagChris Martell tagChurch Destroyed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers