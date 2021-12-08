Abandoned Manitoba church goes up in flames

Send this page to someone via email

An abandoned church in the RM of Alonsa was destroyed in a structure fire Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said.

Officers from the Ste. Rose du Lac detachment were called to the fire just before 5 p.m., along with members of the Rorketon Fire Department, and found the church completely engulfed in flames.

View image in full screen Police say they don’t believe anyone was inside the abandoned church. RCMP Manitoba

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined, pending an investigation by the Office of the Fire Commissioner, but RCMP said they don’t believe anyone was inside at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

0:50 Morden golf course clubhouse goes up in flames Morden golf course clubhouse goes up in flames – Nov 21, 2021