Abandoned Manitoba church goes up in flames

An abandoned church in the RM of Alonsa was destroyed in a structure fire Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said.
Officers from the Ste. Rose du Lac detachment were called to the fire just before 5 p.m., along with members of the Rorketon Fire Department, and found the church completely engulfed in flames.
The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined, pending an investigation by the Office of the Fire Commissioner, but RCMP said they don’t believe anyone was inside at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
