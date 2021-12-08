Menu

Canada

Abandoned Manitoba church goes up in flames

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 3:09 pm
RCMP continue to investigate this church fire in the RM of Alonsa. View image in full screen
An abandoned church in the RM of Alonsa was destroyed in a structure fire Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said.

Officers from the Ste. Rose du Lac detachment were called to the fire just before 5 p.m., along with members of the Rorketon Fire Department, and found the church completely engulfed in flames.

Police say they don’t believe anyone was inside the abandoned church. View image in full screen
The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined, pending an investigation by the Office of the Fire Commissioner, but RCMP said they don’t believe anyone was inside at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

