Canada

Bancroft, Ont., toddler dies after being forgotten in hot car: mayor

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 5:30 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police patch. The Canadian Press file

Police are investigating after a 23-month-old child was found without vital signs in a Bancroft, Ont., car.

In a press release, Ontario Provincial Police Bancroft detachment said officers were called to a parking lot on Monck Road around 3:45 p.m. on June 23.

Police found a child without vital signs. Paramedics transported the toddler to hospital and, shortly after, they were pronounced dead, police said.

Paul Jenkins, the Mayor of Bancroft, told Global News the deceased child was part of a family he had known for 30 years.

Trending Stories

GTA, much of southern Ontario placed under special air quality statement

He said the mother, who works at a local school, headed into work Thursday unaware she had not dropped her child at daycare. Staff at the school attempted, unsuccessfully, to perform life-saving treatments on the child, the mayor said.

Story continues below advertisement

A post mortem will be conducted so police can determine the cause of death.

OPP withheld the child’s identity and asked anyone with information to get in touch.

