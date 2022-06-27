Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police to send text updates with info for those who file crash or break-in reports

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 2:05 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police have launched a new service which will provide automated text updates to residents who report break and enter incidents or collisions.

The service says it has signed on with a software company called SPIDR Tech in an effort to improve and enhance communication with residents although Chief Bryan Larkin notes that it will also reduce the amount of calls its communication centre receives.

Read more: Waterloo police seize weapons, $10,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Kitchener

“Our communications centre receives nearly 800 9-1-1 calls every day,” he said.

“By leveraging the SPIDR Tech platform, we can reduce the amount of calls to our communications centre requesting police report updates. Safety is our top

Trending Stories

priority. Reducing these types of non-emergency calls to our communications centre means those who truly need our help can get it as fast as possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2 people sprayed with noxious substance in downtown Kitchener

Those that do file the break-in or car crash reports will get SMS messages which could include confirmation the report was received, the occurrence number and updates on officer arrival.

There will also be customer satisfaction surveys as well.

Click to play video: 'Footage, audio of 911 calls from Kitchener shooting released by police' Footage, audio of 911 calls from Kitchener shooting released by police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagCambridge news tagBryan Larkin tagSPIDR Tech tagWaterloo Regional Police SPIDR tech tagWaterloo Regional Police text service tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers