Waterloo police to send text updates with info for those who file crash or break-in reports

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police have launched a new service which will provide automated text updates to residents who report break and enter incidents or collisions.

The service says it has signed on with a software company called SPIDR Tech in an effort to improve and enhance communication with residents although Chief Bryan Larkin notes that it will also reduce the amount of calls its communication centre receives.

“Our communications centre receives nearly 800 9-1-1 calls every day,” he said.

“By leveraging the SPIDR Tech platform, we can reduce the amount of calls to our communications centre requesting police report updates. Safety is our top

priority. Reducing these types of non-emergency calls to our communications centre means those who truly need our help can get it as fast as possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2 people sprayed with noxious substance in downtown Kitchener

Those that do file the break-in or car crash reports will get SMS messages which could include confirmation the report was received, the occurrence number and updates on officer arrival.

There will also be customer satisfaction surveys as well.