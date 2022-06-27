Menu

Crime

Waterloo police seize weapons, $10,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 1:02 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say they seized an air gun and brass knuckles. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say they seized an air gun and brass knuckles. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say a traffic stop in Kitchener led to two arrests as well as the seizure of brass knuckles and around $10,000 worth of drugs.

According to police, officers pulled a vehicle over near Highway 8 and Weber Street shortly before midnight on Friday.

Read more: 2 people sprayed with noxious substance in downtown Kitchener

The officers conducted a search where they seized an air gun, brass knuckles, cash and suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and numerous prescription pills, with the street drugs having an estimated value of around $10,000.

Police say a 39-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, both from Kitchener, are jointly facing over two dozen charges, including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of an unauthorized weapon and breach of probation.

Read more: Project Bronco police raids done on homes in Kitchener and Cambridge

The man was also charged with driving while under suspension.

Police held the pair in custody while they awaited a bail hearing.

