Waterloo police seize weapons, $10,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a traffic stop in Kitchener led to two arrests as well as the seizure of brass knuckles and around $10,000 worth of drugs.
According to police, officers pulled a vehicle over near Highway 8 and Weber Street shortly before midnight on Friday.
The officers conducted a search where they seized an air gun, brass knuckles, cash and suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and numerous prescription pills, with the street drugs having an estimated value of around $10,000.
Police say a 39-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, both from Kitchener, are jointly facing over two dozen charges, including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of an unauthorized weapon and breach of probation.
The man was also charged with driving while under suspension.
Police held the pair in custody while they awaited a bail hearing.
