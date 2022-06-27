Menu

Comments

Crime

2 people sprayed with noxious substance in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 9:47 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate a weapons incident which occurred in downtown Kitchener on Friday afternoon.

Police say officers were called to Weber Street West and Victoria Street North at around 2:30 p.m. after two people had been sprayed with a noxious substance.

Read more: Project Bronco police raids done on homes in Kitchener and Cambridge

They say the victims, a 48-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, required treatment at the scene of the incident by paramedics.

According to police, the victims and suspect are known to each other.

Read more: 5-ton hunk of metal falls off truck in Kitchener, rolls through traffic and hits parked car

Police are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

