2 people sprayed with noxious substance in downtown Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate a weapons incident which occurred in downtown Kitchener on Friday afternoon.

Police say officers were called to Weber Street West and Victoria Street North at around 2:30 p.m. after two people had been sprayed with a noxious substance.

Read more: Project Bronco police raids done on homes in Kitchener and Cambridge

They say the victims, a 48-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, required treatment at the scene of the incident by paramedics.

According to police, the victims and suspect are known to each other.

Police are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement