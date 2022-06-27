2 people sprayed with noxious substance in downtown Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate a weapons incident which occurred in downtown Kitchener on Friday afternoon.
Police say officers were called to Weber Street West and Victoria Street North at around 2:30 p.m. after two people had been sprayed with a noxious substance.
They say the victims, a 48-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, required treatment at the scene of the incident by paramedics.
Trending Stories
According to police, the victims and suspect are known to each other.
Read more: 5-ton hunk of metal falls off truck in Kitchener, rolls through traffic and hits parked car
Police are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments