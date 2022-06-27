Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal police make arrest in 2021 shooting death of teen girl

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 1:56 pm
Messages are shown on a card during a vigil and protest against gun violence in memory of Meriem Boundaoui in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Boundaoui died in a drive by shooting last weekend. View image in full screen
Messages are shown on a card during a vigil and protest against gun violence in memory of Meriem Boundaoui in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Boundaoui died in a drive by shooting last weekend. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

An arrest has been made in connection with the 2021 drive-by shooting death of a teenage girl in Montreal’s east end.

Montreal police issued a statement Monday announcing an arrest in the investigation into Meriem Boundaoui’s death. More details are set to be given in the afternoon at a news conference.

Read more: Montreal shooting victim identified as 15-year-old student Meriem Boundaoui

The 15-year-old girl was from La Prairie on Montreal’s south shore. Boundaoui was a bystander when she was fatally shot in the city’s Saint-Leonard borough in February 2021.

Trending Stories

Boundaoui’s death sent shockwaves in Quebec’s Algerian community and prompted concerns about gun violence in Montreal. A few days later, the city and its police department announced a new team of investigators to target weapon traffickers a few days.

Story continues below advertisement

with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Montrealers gather to remember slain teen' Montrealers gather to remember slain teen
Montrealers gather to remember slain teen – Feb 9, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagMontreal Police tagSPVM tagGun Violence tagMontreal shooting tagMontreal gun violence tagMontreal police investigation tagMeriem Boundaoui tagMeriem Boundaoui death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers