Montreal police make arrest in 2021 shooting death of teen girl

An arrest has been made in connection with the 2021 drive-by shooting death of a teenage girl in Montreal’s east end.

Montreal police issued a statement Monday announcing an arrest in the investigation into Meriem Boundaoui’s death. More details are set to be given in the afternoon at a news conference.

The 15-year-old girl was from La Prairie on Montreal’s south shore. Boundaoui was a bystander when she was fatally shot in the city’s Saint-Leonard borough in February 2021.

Boundaoui’s death sent shockwaves in Quebec’s Algerian community and prompted concerns about gun violence in Montreal. A few days later, the city and its police department announced a new team of investigators to target weapon traffickers a few days.

— with files from The Canadian Press

