Traffic

Taxi fares could be going up in Edmonton

By Kim Smith Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 1:55 pm
Edmonton city councillors are considering whether to allow taxi companies to apply an additional fuel surcharge on all base fares. View image in full screen
Edmonton city councillors are considering whether to allow taxi companies to apply an additional fuel surcharge on all base fares. File

Edmonton city councillors are considering whether to allow taxi companies to apply an additional fuel surcharge on all base fares to help offset the rising price at the pump.

In Edmonton, taxi fares are regulated by the city and don’t take into account the fluctuation of retail gasoline prices.

In a report going before community and public services committee on Monday, city administration is recommending an optional, and potentially temporary, 13.29 per cent fuel surcharge to taxi base fares.

If gasoline rates return to or below the average price of $129.9 per litre for two consecutive quarters, administration will ask council for further direction.

Edmonton’s vehicle for hire fares have not been reviewed since 2007. Administration is also recommending the need for a broader review of the bylaw regulating fares.

The flat rate for a ride to the Edmonton International Airport would also increase. For example, a ride from the Whyte Avenue area to the airport would increase from $55 to $62.

If the report is approved by committee, it would still need to be approved by city council.

The rate charged by rideshare companies, such as Uber, is not regulated by the city.

