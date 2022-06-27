3 motorcycle collisions reported in Elgin County over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

OPP responded to three motorcycle collisions on Saturday in Elgin County.

At 11:21 a.m., a motorcycle and an SUV collided at the intersection of Highway 3 and Culloden Road in the municipality of Bayham.

According to police, the 31-year-old motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle and transported to hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the driver and passenger of the SUV were treated for minor injuries.

Elsewhere, at 12:34 p.m., a single-vehicle motorcycle collision was reported near a John Wise Line address in Southwold Township.

Police say the 55-year-old driver lost control of the bike after hitting the shoulder of the roadway and was ejected.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Later, at 3:50 p.m., a motorcycle and a motor vehicle collided at the intersection of Talbot Line and Springfield Road.

Police said the 51-year-old motorcycle driver suffered minor injuries.

The investigations into all three crashes are ongoing, according to police.

“Safe, defensive driving is paramount to reducing the number of motorcycle fatalities and serious injuries on our roads and highways,” said Insp. Mark Loucas, Elgin County OPP Detachment Commander. “Sharing the road safely is every driver’s responsibility. This cannot be overstated when motorcycles are involved.”