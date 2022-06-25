OPP identify pedestrian killed in Walpole Island, Ont. fatal crash

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP have identified the pedestrian who was killed in a crash earlier this week on Walpole Island.

Police say emergency crews responded to the collision on Chief’s Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

A pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, police say. They were rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Read more: 2 cyclists dead after crash early Wednesday in Walpole Island First Nation

The deceased has been identified as Clifton Tooshkenig of Walpole Island First Nation. OPP did not release their age.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement