OPP identify pedestrian killed in Walpole Island, Ont. fatal crash

OPP have identified the pedestrian who was killed in a crash earlier this week on Walpole Island.
Police say emergency crews responded to the collision on Chief’s Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
A pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, police say. They were rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
The deceased has been identified as Clifton Tooshkenig of Walpole Island First Nation. OPP did not release their age.
Trending Stories
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments