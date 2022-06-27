Airbnb host released on bail after alleged knife attack on Alberta sisters at Vancouver rental

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: Some details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A Vancouver Airbnb host arrested and charged after an alleged knife attack on two young women in a Kitsilano apartment building has been freed on bail.

Arvin Pasha was released from custody on June 24 after a provincial court judge granted a release order with no financial obligation.

2:34 Airbnb host arrested after alleged knife attack on two female guests at Vancouver rental Airbnb host arrested after alleged knife attack on two female guests at Vancouver rental – Jun 13, 2022

A publication ban prevents Global News from reporting any evidence heard at the bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

Pasha, 32, is charged with aggravated assault, accused of attacking two sisters from Alberta who had rented his Airbnb suite last month.

The pair were staying in a listing at 2130 West 3rd Avenue near Arbutus Street, where Pasha had a valid city of Vancouver short-term rental business licence for the apartment linked to the alleged Airbnb stabbing.

“It (was) horrifying. There was blood everywhere,” neighbour and witness Saad Mustafa told Global News on June 13.

Mustafa said he heard female screams and a man yelling early on May 27, and opened his apartment door to a horrific scene in the hallway.

Read more: Airbnb host arrested after alleged knife attack on two sisters at Vancouver rental

“One young lady, she appeared to have a stab wound in the neck or neck area. It was covered with a white long scarf or shawl. She was on the floor lying on her back and she was bleeding very, very badly,” he said.

“There was another young lady who was pinned to the wall and being threatened by a knife.”

Mustafa said the attacker fled through a side door when he called 911.

Pasha was arrested at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement to Global News, the accused’s lawyer said “Judge Craig, after considering all of the relevant factors, released Mr. Pasha on strict conditions that do address public safety concerns.”

“Canadian law presumes that accused persons are entitled to be released on conditions aimed at minimizing risk that they would commit a further offence or fail to appear in court,” said Michael Mines of Mines & Company Law Corporation in an email.

Mines added that his client is “of course, presumed to be innocent.”

1:59 30 arrested at Surrey Airbnb party 30 arrested at Surrey Airbnb party – Nov 30, 2019

Both alleged victims survived and suffered injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

Pasha’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 15.

Story continues below advertisement

Defence counsel said it is awaiting full disclosure of Crown’s particulars – including witness statements.

None of the allegations has been tested in court.