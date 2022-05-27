Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Unprovoked’ Vancouver stabbing sends 2 women to hospital: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 6:42 pm
Vancouver police vehicles seen at the scene of a stabbing in Kitsilano overnight. View image in full screen
Vancouver police vehicles seen at the scene of a stabbing in Kitsilano overnight. Global News

Two women were taken to hospital after what Vancouver police describe as an “unprovoked stabbing” in the Kitsilano neighbourhood overnight.

Const. Tania Visintin said it happened early Friday morning in a building near 3rd Avenue and Arbutus Street.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, she said.

Read more: Rash of unprovoked assaults spurs public forum in Vancouver

One man was arrested and remains in custody, Visintin added.

Trending Stories

“At this time, we don’t believe there’s a public safety risk at all,” she said.

Visintin said the investigation remains ongoing, and urged anyone with information to contact police.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police make more arrests in random attacks' Vancouver police make more arrests in random attacks
Vancouver police make more arrests in random attacks – May 3, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagStabbing tagvancouver police tagVancouver crime tagVancouver stabbing tagdouble stabbing tagRandom Stabbing tagUnprovoked Stabbing tagKitsilano stabbing tagstabbing arrest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers