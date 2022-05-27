‘Unprovoked’ Vancouver stabbing sends 2 women to hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two women were taken to hospital after what Vancouver police describe as an “unprovoked stabbing” in the Kitsilano neighbourhood overnight.

Const. Tania Visintin said it happened early Friday morning in a building near 3rd Avenue and Arbutus Street.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, she said.

One man was arrested and remains in custody, Visintin added.

“At this time, we don’t believe there’s a public safety risk at all,” she said.

Visintin said the investigation remains ongoing, and urged anyone with information to contact police.

