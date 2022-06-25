Menu

Canada

Missing 84-year-old woman in Surrey; RCMP requesting public help

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 25, 2022 3:24 pm
Police are looking for a missing 84-year-old senior in Surrey.
Police are looking for a missing 84-year-old senior in Surrey. Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 84-year old woman.

Yun Di Zhu was last seen on June 24 around 10:30 a.m. near 80th avenue and 158-A street.

Zhu is described as 4 foot nine inches, 80 pounds with short black hair.

Read more: Mother of missing B.C. Indigenous woman pleads for help; VPD releases new information

She was last seen wearing a grey fleece zip-up jacket.

The police and her family are concerned for her health and well being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP.

Public help sought in locating missing Vancouver person
