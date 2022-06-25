Missing 84-year-old woman in Surrey; RCMP requesting public help

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 84-year old woman.

Yun Di Zhu was last seen on June 24 around 10:30 a.m. near 80th avenue and 158-A street.

Zhu is described as 4 foot nine inches, 80 pounds with short black hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey fleece zip-up jacket.

The police and her family are concerned for her health and well being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP.

