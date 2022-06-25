Mother of missing B.C. Indigenous woman pleads for help; VPD releases new information

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Police Department and the mother of a missing woman have released a new video documenting the last known whereabouts of Tatyanna Harrison.

Harrison has been missing for more than seven weeks and was last seen in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

“Each day that passes without finding Tatyanna increases our concern for her well-being,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

“Tatyanna’s family, friends, and the community have been instrumental in helping establish a timeline of her last whereabouts. The VPD and Tatyanna’s family want to ensure that the entire community remains engaged in the ongoing search for Tatyanna. We are asking everyone to share this video so we can find Tatyanna.”

According to police, Tatyanna had been in regular contact with her family until the end of March, when she last texted her mother from a new phone number from somewhere in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Six weeks later, Tatyanna was reported missing on May 3. Despite an investigation by police, there are no solid leads on her whereabouts, according to the VPD.

“Tatyanna is a very strong and beautiful girl that’s a voice for people who suffer, or people who don’t have one,” said Natasha Harrison, Tatyanna’s mother.

“She’s articulate, she’s smart, she’s an avid reader, she’s fearless. I’m putting out a plea to the public to help find my daughter. She’s 20 years old and she was last seen on the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver.”

Tatyanna had been staying in Surrey until about Feb. 3, when she spoke with Surrey RCMP officers in the area of King George Boulevard and Bolivar Road, telling them she had nowhere to stay.

From Feb. 9 to 22, Tatyanna stayed at a shelter at 875 Terminal Ave., in Vancouver, where she was often seen in the company of a companion, according to police.

On March 23, Tatyanna visited an RBC bank at Main and East Hastings to report a lost bank card.

She got a new card, withdrew cash and was recorded on video with a man who has not yet been identified, VPD said.

The next day, Tatyanna sent her mother a text message from a new phone number.

View image in full screen VPD is looking for a man who was seen with Harrison before her disappearance. VPD

“Investigators believe this man is a possible witness and not a suspect,” Const. Visintin said. “They believe he was last seen with Tatyanna on March 23. We need him, or anyone who knows him, to call police.”

The man is described as 30 to 40-years-old, with a slim build, a moustache, and stubble on his face. He was last seen wearing a two-toned dark grey or dark blue and white jacket, a dark hooded sweater, and a dark-colored toque.

Although that was the last time she communicated with Natasha Harrison, there have been numerous sightings of Tatyanna in Vancouver, including on April 7 at Robson Park, and on April 22 at the Grand Union Pub near Abbott and West Hastings, according to police.

But Tatyanna never arrived to collect her social assistance cheque at the end of April, and her current whereabouts remain unknown.

“It is out of character for Tatyanna to have gone so long without speaking to her friends and family, who tell us her failure to reach out is an indication Tatyanna is in danger,” Const. Visintin said.

“That’s why we’re renewing our appeals for anyone who has information about Tatyanna’s current location or previous activities to come forward.”

Tatyanna is a 20-year-old Indigenous woman, who stands 5-foot-1, has brown eyes, and a slim build.

When last seen, she had medium-length auburn hair, though her hairstyle and colour may have changed. She often wears prescription glasses and baggy clothes.

If you’ve seen Tatyanna, if you know where she is, or if you have any information that can help locate her, please call VPD’s dedicated tip line at 604-717-2530, email vpd.missing@vpd.ca, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

