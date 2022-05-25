Overturned kayak found in river prompts Nanaimo RCMP to seek tips on possible missing person

Nanaimo RCMP are seeking information on a possible missing person, after an overturned kayak was found floating in the Nanaimo River on Tuesday.
Mounties say the kayak was found around 2:45 p.m. floating among a group of logs near the Nanaimo River Park in the Thatcher Road area.
The discovery kicked off a large search, involving police, the Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department, paramedics and a medical helicopter.
Crews scoured the shoreline and a nearby log boom but were unable to locate any sign of a kayaker.
“At this time, our detachment has not received any reports of overdue or missing persons,” Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien said in a media release.
“Investigators have also checked in with nearby police jurisdictions with similar results.”
The recovered kayak is described as a bright green one-person plastic Pelican.
Anyone who recognizes the boat or has information on its owner or the search is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.
