Canada

Overturned kayak found in river prompts Nanaimo RCMP to seek tips on possible missing person

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 7:57 pm
Anyone who recognizes this kayak is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this kayak is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP. Nanaimo RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP are seeking information on a possible missing person, after an overturned kayak was found floating in the Nanaimo River on Tuesday.

Mounties say the kayak was found around 2:45 p.m. floating among a group of logs near the Nanaimo River Park in the Thatcher Road area.

The discovery kicked off a large search, involving police, the Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department, paramedics and a medical helicopter.

Crews scoured the shoreline and a nearby log boom but were unable to locate any sign of a kayaker.

“At this time, our detachment has not received any reports of overdue or missing persons,” Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien said in a media release.

“Investigators have also checked in with nearby police jurisdictions with similar results.”

The recovered kayak is described as a bright green one-person plastic Pelican.

Anyone who recognizes the boat or has information on its owner or the search is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

