5 men shot, 2 dead overnight at Oshawa bar: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men died and a further three were injured at a bar in Oshawa early Saturday morning, police say.

In a press release, Durham Regional Police said the incident took place at The BLVD, a restaurant and bar located on Simcoe Street North in Oshawa, at around 12:45 a.m.

There were reports of shots fired and officers arrived to find a total of five men with gunshot wounds, police said.

Read more: Handgun smuggling still a concern as Liberals move to freeze weapon

One man was pronounced dead at hospital while the second later died of his injuries. Police said the remaining three men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were later released.

Durham police have not released details of the events leading up to the fatal shooting or a description of any suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police are speaking with witnesses and will provide a suspect description when one becomes available,” the press release said.

The force’s homicide unit is leading the investigation and has appealed for witnesses and those with video footage to come forward.