Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve visits South Okanagan kart track

If you have the need for speed, the kartplex at Area 27 Motorsports Park in the South Okanagan is the place to be.

Located near Oliver, Area 27’s big track and kart track were both designed by Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve. The big track opened in 2016, while the kart track opened over two years ago.

However, this week was the first time he’s been to the kart track in person.

To celebrate, the track held a grand opening of sorts on Thursday, with Villeneuve giving some advice to the kartplex’s racing team.

According to Villeneuve, karting is the “best way to get into racing, and there wasn’t a proper facility in the area,” adding Area 27 had the space to build a kart track.

“It’s been amazing and people have been driving to come and kart here,” added Villeneuve, “so the result is much more positive than expected.”

Villeneuve and some racers then took to the track for some laps, with Global News reporter Taya Fast then joining them.

“There’s certainly danger involved with kart racing,” said Craig Finer, kartplex president, “but, relatively speaking, it’s a super thrilling, exciting experience that you can have relatively safely and also relatively affordable.”

For more information about Area 27, visit their website.

