New clubhouse and Camaro Driving Academy unveiled in Oliver

A new clubhouse and Camaro Driving Academy have been unveiled in Oliver.

The driving academy at Area 27 Motorsports Park features a fleet of Chevrolet Camaros.

The two-and-a-half-day high-performance driving course is open to the public and its instructors are Canada’s top racing professionals, according to a news release. The course costs approximately $2,800 for those with their own car or $4,000 with a Camaro rental.

The private motorsport club also announced its new 11,000-square-foot clubhouse at Area 27 is now open.