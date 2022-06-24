Niagara Falls, Ont. man, 22, charged in kidnapping of London man

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old Niagara Falls, Ont., man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a London man last week, London police said.

Police said they began their investigation on June 15 after being informed that a man had not been seen for several days and may have been the victim of a kidnapping.

Investigators said they later learned the victim had also been the victim of extortion.

The victim was located in London on the morning of June 16. Police say he sustained minor injuries.

More than a week later, police announced Friday that they had charged a man with one count of kidnapping in connection with the incident, which they believe was targeted.

Story continues below advertisement

Peijie Zhao, 22 of Niagara falls remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.