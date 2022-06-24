Menu

Crime

Niagara Falls, Ont. man, 22, charged in kidnapping of London man

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted June 24, 2022 12:00 pm
The front of London Police headquarters. View image in full screen
The front of London Police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A 22-year-old Niagara Falls, Ont., man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a London man last week, London police said.

Police said they began their investigation on June 15 after being informed that a man had not been seen for several days and may have been the victim of a kidnapping.

Investigators said they later learned the victim had also been the victim of extortion.

The victim was located in London on the morning of June 16. Police say he sustained minor injuries.

More than a week later, police announced Friday that they had charged a man with one count of kidnapping in connection with the incident, which they believe was targeted.

Peijie Zhao, 22 of Niagara falls remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

