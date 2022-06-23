No injuries reported as London, Ont. fire crews knock down blaze at Blackfriars home

No injuries were reported Thursday as London, Ont. fire crews battled a stubborn blaze at a home in the city’s Blackfriars neighbourhood.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene at 66 Blackfriars St., located a block east of Wharncliffe Road at the corner of Albion Street, shortly before 5 p.m. for a fully-involved structure fire.
The London Fire Department tweeted around 5:10 p.m. that crews were continuing to attack the blaze offensively, but noted that no injuries had been reported and that all occupants of the home had been accounted for.
Around 10 minutes later, fire officials posted that the blaze had been knocked down and that primary and secondary searches came up clear.
Officials ask that motorists avoid Blackfriars Street for the time being.
No other information was immediately available.
