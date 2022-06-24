2 people sent to hospital after ‘serious’ crash on Highway 6 near Mount Hope

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Paramedics took two people to hospital following a four-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near Mount Hope on Thursday evening.

Supt. Dave Thompson says the pair were taken to a trauma centre in “serious but stable” condition after four vehicles came together on the roadway between Haldibrook Road and Leeming Road.

OPP say the crash, which included a transport truck, closed a portion of Highway 6 from Unity Side Road to Leeming for hours.

NEW | F22014237 | MOTOR VEHCILE COLLISION – PATIENT TRAPPED – HIGHWAY | Loc: HIGHWAY NO. 6 GL @ LEEMING RD/HALDIBROOK RD | Units: DC3,E2,L20 | 06/23/22 17:16 — HamOnt Fire Dept (@HFD_Incidents) June 23, 2022

