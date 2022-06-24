Menu

Traffic

2 people sent to hospital after ‘serious’ crash on Highway 6 near Mount Hope

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 9:16 am
OPP say a crash June 23, 2022 closed a portion of Highway 6 near Haldibrook Road for hours. View image in full screen
OPP say a crash June 23, 2022 closed a portion of Highway 6 near Haldibrook Road for hours. Don Mitchell/Global News

Hamilton Paramedics took two people to hospital following a four-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near Mount Hope on Thursday evening.

Supt. Dave Thompson says the pair were taken to a trauma centre in “serious but stable” condition after four vehicles came together on the roadway between Haldibrook Road and Leeming Road.

Read more: Man dead following crash near the Kenilworth Access in Hamilton

OPP say the crash, which included a transport truck, closed a portion of Highway 6 from Unity Side Road to Leeming for hours.

