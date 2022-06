Send this page to someone via email

Police say collision reconstruction teams are investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision near the Kenilworth Access traffic circle by the escarpment in Hamilton.

Paramedics say emergency crews arrived at the scene just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning and discovered a deceased man.

Traffic around the area is being rerouted.

More to come.

Hamilton Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on the Kenilworth Access. We ask the public to please avoid the area. Collision Reconstruction Unit has been contacted and is on route to scene. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 22, 2022

