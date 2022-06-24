A list of road closures in Toronto this weekend

There’s a lot happening in Toronto this weekend — from Pride, to the TD Jazz Festival, to various construction projects.
And with all of that comes road closures.
Ahead of the weekend, the City of Toronto posted a list of all of the closures that will be in place.
Pride
- From Friday at 10 a.m. until Monday at 7 a.m.: Church Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Dundas Street to Hayden Street. This is for the Pride Toronto StreetFair.
- From 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the following closures will be in place for vehicle traffic: Church Street from Bloor Street East to Hayden Street; Bloor Street East from Church to Yonge Street; Yonge from Bloor to Carlton Street; Carlton from Yonge to Jarvis Street. This is for the Trans Pride March.
- From 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday: Church Street from Bloor Street East to Hayden Street; Bloor from Church to Yonge Street; Yonge from Bloor to Carlton Street; Carlton from Yonge to Jarvis. This is for the Dyke March.
- From 7 a.m. until noon on Sunday: Wellesley Street from Jarvis Street to Queen’s Park Crescent East and Queen’s Park from College Street to Bloor Street West. This is for the Pride and Remembrance Run.
- From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday: Rosedale Valley Road from Bayview Avenue to Park Road. This is to facilitate Pride Parade formation.
- From 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday: Church Street from Hayden Street to Bloor Street East; Park Road from Rosedale Valley Road to Bloor. This is also to facilitate the parade formation.
- From 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday: Bloor Street East from Yonge Street to Ted Rogers Way; Yonge from Bloor to Queen Street; Dundas Street East from Yonge to Church Street; Victoria Street from Dundas to Shuter Street. This is for the Pride Parade.
Other events
- From Saturday until Monday at 5 a.m.: Queen’s Park from Wellesley Street West to Bloor Street West will be closed to vehicles for the TD Jazz Festival.
- From 7 a.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Monday: Eglinton Avenue West from Ronald Avenue to Dufferin Street will be closed for the Fairbank Summerfest.
- I Heart Market Street activities mean Market Street will also be closed from Front Street East to The Esplanade.
Construction
- The north and southbound lanes of Yonge Street from The Esplanade to Lake Shore Boulevard continues to be closed for ongoing bridge construction.
- Milliken Boulevard between McNicoll Avenue and 107 Milliken Blvd. continues to be closed for Trans-Northern Pipeline maintenance.
- From 10 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday: Markham Road at Highway 401 will be closed for bridge demolition.
- Jarvis Street from Carlton Street to Bloor Street East is reduced to one lane in each direction for maintenance.
- Wellesley Street East from Ontario Street to Sherbourne Street is reduced to one westbound lane for a reconstruction project.
- Wellington Street from Yonge Street to Church Street is also reduced to one westbound lane for TTC and sidewalk work.
- From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday: Gerrard Street will be closed from University Avenue to Elizabeth Street for SickKids building maintenance.
- The Queensway between Parkside Drive and Roncesvalles Avenue is reduced to a minimum of one shared travel lane in each direction. King Street West is also closed at the intersection.
- Lake Shore Boulevard between Simcoe Street and Bay Street is reduced to one westbound lane as crews replace a gas main.
- North and south access to Simcoe Street from Lake Shore Boulevard is restricted to right turn only; Lake Shore east and west to Simcoe is also restricted to right turn only; Lake Shore eastbound is reduced to one lane from Spadina Avenue to Rees Street from 6 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday for a gas main replacement project.
- Sheppard Avenue West bridge over Highway 404 is reduced to two lanes in each direction for a bridge rehabilitation project.
