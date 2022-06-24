A list of road closures in Toronto this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

There’s a lot happening in Toronto this weekend — from Pride, to the TD Jazz Festival, to various construction projects.

And with all of that comes road closures.

Ahead of the weekend, the City of Toronto posted a list of all of the closures that will be in place.

Pride

From Friday at 10 a.m. until Monday at 7 a.m.: Church Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Dundas Street to Hayden Street. This is for the Pride Toronto StreetFair.

From 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the following closures will be in place for vehicle traffic: Church Street from Bloor Street East to Hayden Street; Bloor Street East from Church to Yonge Street; Yonge from Bloor to Carlton Street; Carlton from Yonge to Jarvis Street. This is for the Trans Pride March.

From 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday: Church Street from Bloor Street East to Hayden Street; Bloor from Church to Yonge Street; Yonge from Bloor to Carlton Street; Carlton from Yonge to Jarvis. This is for the Dyke March.

From 7 a.m. until noon on Sunday: Wellesley Street from Jarvis Street to Queen’s Park Crescent East and Queen’s Park from College Street to Bloor Street West. This is for the Pride and Remembrance Run.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday: Rosedale Valley Road from Bayview Avenue to Park Road. This is to facilitate Pride Parade formation.

From 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday: Church Street from Hayden Street to Bloor Street East; Park Road from Rosedale Valley Road to Bloor. This is also to facilitate the parade formation.

From 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday: Bloor Street East from Yonge Street to Ted Rogers Way; Yonge from Bloor to Queen Street; Dundas Street East from Yonge to Church Street; Victoria Street from Dundas to Shuter Street. This is for the Pride Parade.

View image in full screen The Toronto Pride Parade route on Sunday. Pride Toronto

Other events

From Saturday until Monday at 5 a.m.: Queen’s Park from Wellesley Street West to Bloor Street West will be closed to vehicles for the TD Jazz Festival.

From 7 a.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Monday: Eglinton Avenue West from Ronald Avenue to Dufferin Street will be closed for the Fairbank Summerfest.

I Heart Market Street activities mean Market Street will also be closed from Front Street East to The Esplanade.

Construction

The north and southbound lanes of Yonge Street from The Esplanade to Lake Shore Boulevard continues to be closed for ongoing bridge construction.

Milliken Boulevard between McNicoll Avenue and 107 Milliken Blvd. continues to be closed for Trans-Northern Pipeline maintenance.

From 10 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday: Markham Road at Highway 401 will be closed for bridge demolition.

Jarvis Street from Carlton Street to Bloor Street East is reduced to one lane in each direction for maintenance.

Wellesley Street East from Ontario Street to Sherbourne Street is reduced to one westbound lane for a reconstruction project.

Wellington Street from Yonge Street to Church Street is also reduced to one westbound lane for TTC and sidewalk work.

From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday: Gerrard Street will be closed from University Avenue to Elizabeth Street for SickKids building maintenance.

The Queensway between Parkside Drive and Roncesvalles Avenue is reduced to a minimum of one shared travel lane in each direction. King Street West is also closed at the intersection.

Lake Shore Boulevard between Simcoe Street and Bay Street is reduced to one westbound lane as crews replace a gas main.

North and south access to Simcoe Street from Lake Shore Boulevard is restricted to right turn only; Lake Shore east and west to Simcoe is also restricted to right turn only; Lake Shore eastbound is reduced to one lane from Spadina Avenue to Rees Street from 6 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday for a gas main replacement project.

Sheppard Avenue West bridge over Highway 404 is reduced to two lanes in each direction for a bridge rehabilitation project.

